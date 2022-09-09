Fed's Esther George says steady path of rate hikes could improve market functioning

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said Friday that a steady path of interest-rate increases based on incoming economic data could improve Treasury market functioning as well as facilitate balance sheet runoff.

George emphasized that high inflation will likely persist, as "it seems increasingly apparent that there has been persistent damage to the supply side of the economy as a result of the pandemic," hence further rate increases will be needed, according to the text of her speech.

Unlike her colleagues, George thinks "weighing in on the peak policy rate is likely just speculation at this point," given her belief that "only careful observation of the economy will provide the answer."

"Given the likely lags in the passthrough of tighter monetary policy to real economic conditions, this argues for steadiness and purposefulness over speed," she explained, noting that it will be hard to ensure when rates become restrictive.

Note that the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee has pushed up the overnight lending rate by 225 basis points since March, as the central bank aims to bring down persistently high inflation. And starting in August, the Fed accelerated its quantitative tightening process in shrinking its nearly $9T balance sheet.

Previously, (May 25) Esther George to retire in January 2023.