Wilbur Ross SPAC said to end talks to take Atom Bank public
Sep. 09, 2022 12:32 PM ETRoss Acquisition Corp II (ROSS), ROSS.U, ROSS.WSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Digital lender Atom Bank is said to be close to picking banks for a stock market listing after ending talks with Wilbur Ross's SPAC Ross Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROSS) on a £700 million deal.
- Atom Bank is said to be interviewing banks about an initial public offering in London, likely next year, according to a Sky News report on Thursday. The banks are likely be hired in the coming weeks.
- Sky News first reported in late May that Wilbur Ross's SPAC was in detailed talks about a merger with Atom Bank. The Sky News item came after Bloomberg reported last August that the Ross-backed SPAC was is in talks to take GaN Systems public.
- Last March, ex-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ SPAC started trading after $300M IPO.
