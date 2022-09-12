July AHRI data shows negative growth for central air and furnace shipments
Sep. 12, 2022 3:59 PM ETLII, JCI, TT, CARRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- According to July 2022 data by Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (or AHRI), U.S. shipments of residential gas storage water heaters for July 2022 declined 34.5% Y/Y; residential electric storage water heater shipments up 26.6% Y/Y.
- Commercial gas storage water heater shipments down 6.1% Y/Y; commercial electric storage water heater shipments down 16.2% Y/Y.
- Gas warm air furnaces for July 2022 down 3.5% in June; Oil warm air furnace shipments tumble 43.1%.
- Central air shipments comparing by vertical, July residential shipments were -5% Y/Y, softening from 7% last month. Residential's 3-year stack flat from +8% in June. Within commercial, light commercial declines moderated sequentially (-6% vs. -17%), while larger commercial declines were relatively stable (-13% vs. -12%).
- US shipments of central air conditioners and air-source heat pumps was down 5.5%.
