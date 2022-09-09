ABM Industries rises as FQ3 earnings beat, guidance range narrowed

ABM Industries (ABM) rose after the company reported an FQ3 earnings beat and narrowed full-year guidance range.

FQ3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.04, and revenue of $1.96B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.

The revenue growth comprises of 7.4% organic growth and 19.7% from acquisitions.

Here is a look at the sub-sector revenue growth rates during the quarter:

"This performance reflected the benefit of recent acquisitions, healthy demand for our core janitorial and engineering services, as well as continued strong growth in eMobility," CEO Scott Salmirs said in the company's earnings report.

"Looking forward, we expect the demand environment will remain constructive, supported by the fundamental need for facility cleaning and maintenance and continued client demand for services that promote healthy buildings, sustainability and energy efficiency," Salmirs said.

The company narrowed its FY22 guidance range for adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-GAAP EPS is now expected to be in range of $3.60 to $3.70 vs. consensus of $3.64, compared to the previous guidance of $3.50 to $3.70.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be ~6.6%, compared to the previous guidance of 6.4% to 6.8%.

The company had available liquidity of ~$769M, inclusive of cash and cash equivalents of $63.9M.

The company declared $0.195/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

"It looks to me as though ABM Industries has fully recovered from the pandemic," Seeking Alpha Author Daniel Jones said in a recent report. Jones gives the stocks a Buy rating.

Five out of seven sell-side analysts gave the stocks a Strong Buy rating in the last 90 days, with the average price target set at $60.6.