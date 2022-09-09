The start of the NFL season on Thursday saw a surge in sports betting volume with online sports betting legal in many jurisdictions for the first time for a regular season game.

Location tracker Geocomply reported geolocation volume was up 77% in comparison to last year for the season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. New York state accounted for 3.7M of the geolocations checks.

GeoComply said its experience tells it that the first 24 hours can give an accurate indication of overall betting volumes, which bodes well for the sports betting season ahead.

The latest state to approve legal sports wagering was Kansas. The state had a soft launch on September 1 before sportsbooks operated by Boyd Gaming (BYD), Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel, Penn Entertainment's (PENN) Barstool, MGM Resort (MGM)-Entain's (OTCPK:GMVHF) BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook (CZR), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF) officially launched on September 8.

Analysts have noted that promotional activity and marketing efforts have been pulled back a bit by sportsbook operators this summer in an effort to improve profitability.