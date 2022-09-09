Ionis stock climbs 8% as Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight on outsized risk-reward

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) rose as much as 7.8% to its highest in over a year high on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight from Underweight, citing outsized risk-reward heading into near-term catalysts.

Much of IONS' current valuation is attributable to cash on hand and net present value of Spinraza royalties, which the brokerage said are largely de-risked.

"IONS has an attractive slate of catalysts over the next 12-18 months that are being assigned relatively little value by the market at these levels," analyst Andrew Galler wrote in a note to clients.

"Recent chemistry modifications as well as improved tissue targeting may finally position antisense drugs as ready for prime time," he added.

Near-term catalysts include donidalorsen in hereditary angioedema, fesomersen for end-stage renal disease patients on hemodialysis, and IONIS-FB-LRx in geographic atrophy from the GOLDEN study.

Morgan Stanley also raised IONS' price target to $57 from $30, implying potential upside of ~29% to its last close.

Its Overweight rating contrasts SA Quant's Hold rating on IONS, with the stock scoring poorly in terms of valuation.

Wall Street analysts on average also rated IONS Hold (6 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 5 Hold, 2 Sell, 3 Strong Sell).

Shares of IONS gained 44.5% YTD.