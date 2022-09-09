Catalyst watch: Amgen data, Starbucks & Roblox events and Twitter vote on Elon Musk deal
Sep. 09, 2022 3:00 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)MSFT, JWN, AMGN, DHR, SBUX, TWTR, REV, CMPR, BAM, TROW, CCRN, HLIT, HUM, SQM, NATI, ATVI, MULN, PANW, WDAY, SKIN, WK, ELF, FNKO, ASLN, AHCO, CTVA, NARI, DWIN, RBLX, FFIE, CFVI, PL, KNDGF, RENT, RGF, BRZE, KCAC.U, CRBGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - September 12
- Volatility watch - Options trading volume is high again on retailers Revlon (REV) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). Short interest remains at an elevated level on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and Nordstrom (JWN). Social media interest on Mullen Automotive (MULN) has jumped significantly.
- All week - The conference schedule is very busy with notable gatherings including the CL King’s 20th Annual Best Ideas Conference, the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, the Raymond James Consumer Conference, and the KBC Securities Virtual Life Sciences Conference.
- All day - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will hold an investor day event. Shares of BAM rallied more than 3% after last year's investor day event.
- All day - Amgen (AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Congress. Amgen execs and members of the clinical development team will discuss the data being presented from the sotorasib CodeBreaK 200 confirmatory Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung cancer and data from the full Phase 1b expansion cohort of Lumakras in combination with Vectibix in colorectal cancer.
- Postmarket - Braze (BRZE), Rent the Runway (RENT), and Planet Labs (PL) will report earnings with options trading implying a double-digit swing for all three stocks after the numbers and guidance are released.
Tuesday - September 13
- All day - Twitter (TWTR) will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $54.20 per share.
- All day - Corebridge Financial (CRBG) is expected to start trading after spinning off from AIG. The IPO offering will see 80M shares released at an expected pricing range of $21 to $24 per share. CRBG is already a profitable and expects to provide a 4% dividend yield at the IPO price.
- All day - Shareholders with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (KCAC.U) meet to vote on the deal to take silicon-anode battery maker Amprius Technologies public in a SPAC transaction.
- All day - Starbucks (SBUX) will hold a highly-anticipated investor day event with the company's new CEO and strategic plan in focus. Other companies holding investor events with the potential for guidance updates include Workiva (WK), Corteva (CTVA), Cimpress (CMPR), and Funko (FNKO).
- All day - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) will host its financial analyst day event that will takes place during Workday Rising, the company's annual customer conference.
- 8:30 a.m. The consumer price index will be reported for August. While the month-to-month inflation rate is forecast to be flat, consumer prices are still expected to be up 8.1% on the year-over-year comparison vs. +8.5% in July.
Wednesday - September 14
- All day - Companies holding investor events with the potential for guidance updates include Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), Real Good Food Company (RGF), and Kindred Group Capital (OTC:KNDGF).
- All day - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) will start trading at an adjusted price following the 3-for-1 stock split.
- 8:30 a.m. Traders will watch the produce price index report release closely. Headline PPI is forecast to dip 0.1% month-over-month. Excluding food and energy, PPI is seen rising 0.3% for the month vs. +0.2% in July and showing up 8.9% year-over-year vs. +9.8% in July.
- 9:45 a.m. Shareholders with Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) vote on the deal to take FOXO Technologies (DWIN) public in a SPAC deal that will the combined company at $369M.
Thursday - September 15
- All day - A huge day of investor events is headlined by Roblox's (RBLX) Investor Day. Also watch for Humana's (HUM) investor update, T. Rowe Price's (TROW) business update, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Investor Day event, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals' (ASLN) Hybrid R&D Day, Danaher (DHR) Bioprocessing Analyst & Investor Day, the SQM (SQM) Investor Day event, Inari Medical's (NARI) Analyst & Investor Day event, Harmonic's (HLIT) Virtual Analyst Day, and National Instruments' (NATI) investor conference.
- All day - Shareholders with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) will vote on the deal to take video platform firm Rumble public. The termination date for the SPAC deal is October 31 if the transaction is not approved. Rumble could start trading within days if the deal is given a green light.
- All day - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has an event scheduled to reveal details on its Call of Duty game franchise, including info on the multiplayer action and the multiplayer beta program for its upcoming holiday entry Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. In the background, Microsoft's (MSFT) deal to acquire ATVI is going through the regulatory review process.
Friday - September 16
- All day - The stock market could see extra volatility with triple witching day featuring the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options contracts.
- All day - Videogame software and hardware sales data will be reported by NPD Group for the month of August.
- All day - AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) will hold a Capital Markets Day event.
Comments