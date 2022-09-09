Apple rises as iPhone 14 delivery estimates creep into October in U.S., other countries

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) began accepting pre-orders for its newest iPhone 14 line on Friday, with delivery estimates creeping into October in the U.S. and several other countries.

According to Apple's (AAPL) online store in the U.S., the delivery date of several versions of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have moved into the middle of October. The situation is also similar in Canada, while Apple's (AAPL) U.K. website shows a delivery date of four to five weeks

The iPhone 14, iPhone Pro and Pro Max will be available in stores on September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Apple (AAPL) shares gained almost 1.5% to $156.69 in mid-day trading.

Earlier this week, Apple (AAPL) unveiled new versions of the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, with analysts expecting that the new smartphones will position the tech giant well for the holiday shopping season.

"They did enough to keep iPhone growth going," Gene Munster, managing partner with Loup Ventures, told Seeking Alpha. "Maintaining pricing is the new price cut, and that should be good for demand."

On Thursday, Russia's trade minister said that the new Apple (AAPL) iPhones would be available in the country if consumers want them thanks to the country's parallel import scheme.

In March, Apple (AAPL) banned the sale of its products in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was looking to start producing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after its release out of China to cut the production lag between the two countries.