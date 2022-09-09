Kroger (NYSE:KR) represented a high-profile gainer in Friday's midday trading. The stock advanced on better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance.

Meanwhile, Caterpillar (CAT) received buying interest as well, boosted by news of a settlement with the U.S. tax authorities.

Turning to the downside, Children's Place (PLCE) slipped after it revealed the departure of its CFO. At the same time, Alector (ALEC) dropped on an analyst's downgrade.

Gainers

The release of earnings news sparked gains at Kroger (KR). The grocery store chain beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 9% from last year.

The company also raised its forecast for the full year, saying it now projects adjusted EPS of $3.95-$4.05. Previously, the firm had predicted a figure between $3.85 and $3.95. KR rose about 6% on the news.

Caterpillar (CAT) also saw midday strength, bolstered by a deal with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. In a regulatory filing, CAT revealed that the settlement with the IRS "resolves all issues" related to the tax years 2007-2016.

CAT, which climbed about 3% in intraday action, said there were no penalties involved with the agreement. "The settlement is within the total amount of gross unrecognized tax benefits for uncertain tax positions and enables us to avoid the costs and burdens of further disputes with the IRS," the company said.

Decliners

Children's Place (PLCE) lost ground in intraday action on news that its chief financial officer is leaving the company. The children's apparel retailer disclosed in a regulatory filing that CFO Robert Helm would leave the firm after a transition period of up to 30 days.

PLCE said it is actively conducting a search for a successor and, in the meantime, "senior executives in the finance and accounting departments will assume the duties and responsibilities." Shares dropped nearly 3% on the news.

Elsewhere, Alector (ALEC) also saw midday weakness, plunging 10% after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight. Analyst Matthew Harrison attributed the downgrade to the long road to market for the company's AL001 product, a potential neurological disorder drug.

