Do declining oil prices create a buying opportunity for Chevron?

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) rallied early in 2022, fueled by a spike in oil (CL1:COM) prices. However, crude has recently retraced a sizable portion of those gains, coming well off its June peak. As a result, CVX has slid more than 10% from its June high.

Does the recent dip in crude prices provide a buying opportunity for shares of the oil conglomerate?

Declining Oil Prices

Oil prices have declined about 30% from their mid-June highs, as concerns about economic growth have caused investors to question medium-term demand. As a result of this retreat, CVX has also slid during that period.

Oil now sits below its 200-day moving average and trades near $88 per barrel, a far cry from its levels in June, when it traded above $120 a barrel.

Last week, oil prices reached their lowest point since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started a massive surge in crude prices when it began in February.

On the supply/demand front, the latest data showed that there is crude inventory buildup. The Energy Information Administration reported that crude inventories were +8.8M barrels compared to the -0.250M consensus, and -3.326M last week figure.

Below is an overlapping chart comparing the recent price action of CVX and oil:

Still, even with the recent pullback, Chevron remains higher on the year, climbing 36% for 2022. For comparison, Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), and the Dow (DJI) are each down 22.5%, 14.3%, and 11.4% respectively.

Looking at the sector as a whole, competitors like ExxonMobil (XOM), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), Devon Energy (DVN) and ConocoPhillips (COP) have outshined CVX in 2022. Year-to-date performance: XOM +53.5%, OXY +115.6%, MRO +60.9%, DVN +59.2%, and COP +56.5%.

Is CVX a Buy?

Wall Street exhibits a range of opinions on Chevron's (CVX) near-term prospects, although analysts generally show a bullish bias. Of the 29 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 17 have issued bullish ratings. This includes 11 Strong Buy opinions and 6 Buy recommendations.

Elsewhere, 11 analysts have issued a Hold analysts, while one has given a Sell rating.

In Monday's midday trading, Chevron was trading near the $162. Meanwhile, analysts have an average price target of $177.55 a share.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings lean towards the bullish side, tagging CVX as a Strong Buy. The energy giant gets an A+ for profitability, a C for momentum, a C+ as it pertains to growth, and a C- when looking at valuation.

See a breakdown below:

While Wall Street and Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings have a favorable view on Chevron, not all share that opinion. Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research sees the company as a Sell, arguing that CVX’s momentum has stalled after its Q2 earnings release.

On the other hand, Leo Nelissen, another SA contributor, thinks CVX is a Strong Buy, stating: “The company has a fortress balance sheet, consistently falling operating expenses, and sky-high expected free cash flow for years to come.”