Roblox stock (NYSE:RBLX) has tagged session highs, up 8%, as the company prepares to roll out ads on its platform.

That marks a new revenue stream to help diversify the company's business, which to date has focused on selling virtual goods. It's not leaving that behind, Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein said: "We have an amazing transactional economy, and we will continue to invest in it."

At its annual developer conference, Bronstein announced that the company has tried out online ads with partners including Warner Bros. and Vans, using an experimental "portal" ad format.

That provides for users who interact with a brand to be automatically transported to the brand's virtual community in Roblox. Tests have left Warner Bros. "fascinated" with results, Bronstein said.

Entering digital ads comes in a fraught period, with advertising-exposed Internet stocks (including Meta, Google, Snap, and Pinterest) facing tough results and ratcheting back investment.

Roblox still generates substantially all of its revenue from the sale of its virtual currency, Robux, so the move into ads will be tentative and early-stages, Bronstein said, calling it a "good strategic bet."

Analysts began to evaluate the prospects for Roblox ads earlier this year. Morgan Stanley's bull case (then for $130 per share, vs. Friday's $45.18) allowed for hot Roblox results from an expansion into Mainland China plus a successful ad rollout.