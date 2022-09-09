Wendy's gains amid bullish call buying activity
Sep. 09, 2022 1:55 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) rose 3.7% amid some bullish call buying activity.
- Wendy's (WEN) traded 40,000 call options at Nov. $20 strike price, CNBC commentator Jon Najarian highlighted on Friday. Najarian pointed out that Wendy's traded 29,000 calls all last month.
- The move in Wendy's comes after the fast food chain and active investor Trian Partners in late May proposed a potential acquisition of the company. Trian, run by famed billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, disclosed owning a total of 41.6 million shares, or a 19.4% stake, in a 13D filing a at the time.
- Trian and Peltz have a long history with the hamburger chain and have been holders of Wendy's (WEN) for almost two decades. Recall that in 2008 Triarc Cos., the investment arm of Peltz, purchased Wendy's for $2.2 billion at the time, combining the hamburger chain with the Arby's chain.
