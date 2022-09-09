Arvinas initiated Overweight at Barclays on attractive therapeutic platform

Sep. 09, 2022 2:25 PM ETArvinas, Inc. (ARVN)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Barclays has initiated its coverage on Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), a company focused on therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins, with an Overweight rating citing an attractively valued differentiated and potentially disruptive therapeutic platform.
  • The analysts led by Peter Lawson think that the novel protein degrader ARVN is developing could disrupt the conventional small molecule, antibody, and genetic approaches to medicines.
  • With ARVN trading at ~1.9x cash, Barclays cites an encouraging risk-reward setup ahead of data readouts in the second half.
  • The analysts with a $90 per share target on the stock added that clinical data readouts expected in H2 2022 would validate the prospect of ARVN's therapeutic platform to displace oft-used treatments for breast and prostate cancer.
  • This year, ARVN expects to release data on its Pfizer (PFE) partnered breast cancer candidate ARV-471 and prostate cancer candidate ARV-766.

