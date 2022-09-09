New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG as higher natural gas prices dampen demand from industrial customers. The stock’s price also has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, a gain that has stretched its valuation, the brokerage firm said in a Sept. 9 report.

“We remain long-term bullish on the downstream industrial sales business,” Gregory Lewis, analyst at BTIG, said in the research note, “but high natural gas prices look to be delaying industrial natural gas adoption.”

The stock this year reached BTIG’s price target of $60, giving the brokerage another reason to lower its rating. BTIG doesn’t provide price targets for stocks it rates as Neutral.

BTIG raised its adjusted EPS estimate for New Fortress to $3.45 from $2.12 for 2022, and maintained an estimate of $3.96 for 2023.

New Fortress trades at 18 times BTIG's EBITDA estimate of $906 million for 2022, and 13 times its EBITDA estimate of about $1.3 billion, the report said.

Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones rates New Fortress a Buy on its revenue growth. Contributor Marel has a Buy rating on New Fortress on the possibility of higher operating cash flow.