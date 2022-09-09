Disneyland to expand Avengers Campus with third attraction
Sep. 09, 2022 3:27 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Disneyland (NYSE:DIS) is already expanding its Avengers Campus, adding a third attraction to double (triple?) down on fan affection for one of the company's key Marvel franchises.
- Kicking off Disney's D23 Expo, CEO Bob Chapek teased a "sensational" new Avengers attraction at the company's California Adventure park.
- The Avengers campus is "going deeper into the Multiverse," Chapek said, adding the new attraction offers a brand new story bringing park guests "into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes."
- The D23 Expo runs through the weekend and promises more unveilings from Disney brands.
- Disney will elaborate on the park plan Sunday in a presentation by Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro, with Marvel honcho Kevin Feige appearing.
