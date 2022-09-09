Cassava Sciences reaches over five-month high on rising volumes

Sep. 09, 2022 3:39 PM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)XBIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • After a sharp selloff early this year, clinical-stage biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) appears to be turning the tide, with its shares rising for the fourth straight session Friday on above-average volume to reach the highest level since April.
  • Nearly 2.9M SAVA shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~2.4M. The upsurge comes as SAVA, a developer of Alzheimer’s therapy, is set to participate in an investor conference organized by H.C. Wainwright next week.
  • SAVA stock crashed in late July after Reuters reported that the U.S. Justice Department had initiated a criminal probe over its experimental Alzheimer’s therapy, a claim the company denied.
  • Despite a ~31% selloff in 2022, SAVA shares have recovered since then, adding ~78% to strongly outperform the ~5% gain of the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI).
  • The rally coincided with two recent insider purchases, including those from Directors Sanford Robertson and Richard Barry.
  • Robertson, the principal of technology buyout fund Francisco Partners, bought 100K SAVA shares in August for over $2M to raise his stake by ~11%.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.