Blockchain.com wins provisional regulatory approval to operate in Dubai - report
Sep. 09, 2022 3:47 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Blockchain.com, a London-based cryptocurrency exchange, has been granted preliminary regulatory approval to operate in Dubai, according to a Friday report by Reuters.
- The company signed a deal with Dubai's recently lunched crypto regulator Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to open up an office in the region and start hiring an unidentified amount of staff, Reuters noted.
- The move comes as a series of high-profile crypto firms recently expanded into the Gulf, namely OKX, Binance, Crypto.com and Sam Bankman Fried's FTX.
- The United Arab Emirates' vision is to become a hub spot for the emerging blockchain space. Earlier this year, it planned to issued national crypto licensing.
- Blockchain.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Previously, (July 21) Blockchain.com said to slash 25% of headcount.
