NewAge announces sale of legacy direct store distribution division
Sep. 09, 2022 4:09 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEVQ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEVQ) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, NABC and NABC Properties have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the legacy direct store distribution division to Legacy Distribution Group.
- The Co. believes the DSD business is one of the largest independent distributors in Colorado providing beverages and snacks to grocers, big box retailers and convenience stores.
- The proposed sale is part of the Co.’s overall effort to align its assets and focus the business on maximizing revenue and cash flow generation for its larger scale Direct/Social Selling division.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2022.
