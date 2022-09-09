Logiq digital marketing unit DLQ to merge with Abri SPAC I

Sep. 09, 2022

Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA) (ASPAU) said that its wholly owned subsidiary plans to merge with digital marketing solutions provider DLQ, a wholly owned unit of Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ).

The combined company will be called DataLogiq, with shares expected to trade on Nasdaq. The deal, which required shareholder approval of both corporate boards, values DLQ at around $114M.

The deal comes in the wake of an announcement in July that Abri SPAC I was scrapping a proposed merger with blockchain technology company Apifiny, a deal the had valued the combined company at approximately $530M. Abri said at the time that it would pursue an alternative business combination.

In February, Logiq announced that its spin-off, mobile solutions provider GoLogiq (OTCPK:GOLQ), had applied to uplist its shares to the OTC market.

