Aurwest to spin out Stars mining property into a separate publicly listed company
Sep. 09, 2022 4:24 PM ETAurwest Resources Corporation (AURWF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aurwest Resources (OTCPK:AURWF) said it will spin out its Stellar Stars mining property into a separate publicly listed company.
- After the completion of the arrangement, Aurwest will continue to carry on its primary business activities with a focus on its properties in Central Newfoundland, Canada whereby Aurwest holds options to acquire properties consisting of 57,600 hectares.
- The Company received the shareholder approval for the Plan of Arrangement at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company which was held on August 29, and received the Final Order from the British Columbia Supreme Court on September 8, approving the Plan of Arrangement.
