MSG Sports CEO Lustgarten to leave post for board seat
Sep. 09, 2022 4:27 PM ET Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS)
- Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) President/CEO Andrew Lustgarten will step down from his position at the end of 2022.
- Lustgarten will join the board of directors Jan. 1.
- David Hopkinson, president of Team Business Operations, has received the new titles of president and chief operating officer.
- But MSGS has chosen not to name a new chief executive officer at this time, and says Executive Chairman James Dolan will continue overseeing team operations for the company's New York Knicks and New York Rangers.
- In eight years, Lustgarten has overseen transition at the company including spinning off MSG Entertainment. New COO Hopkinson joined MSG Sports in october 2020. He'll now be responsible for setting strategy and overseeing all aspects of business operations for the Knicks, Rangers, Westchester Knicks, Hartford Wolf Pack, Counter Logic Gaming and Knicks Gaming.
