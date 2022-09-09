Industrial stocks end week with 3.4% gain as market breaks losing streak

Sep. 09, 2022 4:34 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, UPS, CAT, LMT, NOC, UNP, DE, HON, RTXBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

An indicator of movements for industrial stocks closed with a weekly gain as market indexes broke a three-week losing streak.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, climbed 3.4% from a week earlier to end at $95.29 on Friday. The closing price was the highest since Aug. 26.

Caterpillar (CAT) had the biggest weekly gain among the top holdings for the industrial ETF. The maker of earth-moving equipment rose 4.8% to $189.49 a share. Caterpillar on Thursday reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service to resolve a tax dispute without any penalties, according to a public filing.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings
Company (Ticker) Closing price - Sept. 9 % weekly change
United Parcel Service (UPS) $198.69 1.35%
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) $231.88 3.55%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $88.04 0.51%
Honeywell International (HON) $191.70 2.57%
Deere & Co. (DE) $372.25 2.77%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) $421.53 0.71%
Caterpillar (CAT) $189.49 4.79%
Boeing (BA) $157.52 3.26%
General Electric (GE) $74.04 2.22%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) $491.41 3.03%

