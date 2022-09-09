An indicator of movements for industrial stocks closed with a weekly gain as market indexes broke a three-week losing streak.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, climbed 3.4% from a week earlier to end at $95.29 on Friday. The closing price was the highest since Aug. 26.

Caterpillar (CAT) had the biggest weekly gain among the top holdings for the industrial ETF. The maker of earth-moving equipment rose 4.8% to $189.49 a share. Caterpillar on Thursday reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service to resolve a tax dispute without any penalties, according to a public filing.