Industrial stocks end week with 3.4% gain as market breaks losing streak
An indicator of movements for industrial stocks closed with a weekly gain as market indexes broke a three-week losing streak.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, climbed 3.4% from a week earlier to end at $95.29 on Friday. The closing price was the highest since Aug. 26.
Caterpillar (CAT) had the biggest weekly gain among the top holdings for the industrial ETF. The maker of earth-moving equipment rose 4.8% to $189.49 a share. Caterpillar on Thursday reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service to resolve a tax dispute without any penalties, according to a public filing.
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings
|Company (Ticker)
|Closing price - Sept. 9
|% weekly change
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|$198.69
|1.35%
|Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)
|$231.88
|3.55%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|$88.04
|0.51%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$191.70
|2.57%
|Deere & Co. (DE)
|$372.25
|2.77%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$421.53
|0.71%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$189.49
|4.79%
|Boeing (BA)
|$157.52
|3.26%
|General Electric (GE)
|$74.04
|2.22%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|$491.41
|3.03%
