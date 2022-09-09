Robinhood working on making cardano transfers available on crypto platform
Sep. 09, 2022 4:45 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) said Friday that it's working on enabling users to move their cardano (ADA-USD) tokens in and out of its cryptocurrency platform.
- "While you cannot transfer ADA in or out just yet, we’re working to make it available for all assets on our Robinhood Crypto platform," the company's Robinhood Help account wrote in a Twitter post.
- The financial services platform, which listed ADA (the fifth largest digital coin by market cap) at the beginning of September, does not impose additional commissions for transferring crypto out of its platform.
- Previously, (Aug. 2) Robinhood Crypto's $30M settlement with New York state made final.
Comments (3)