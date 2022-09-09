MicroStrategy files to sell up to $500M worth of common stock

Sep. 09, 2022

  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock edged down 1% in Friday after-hours trading after it agreed to sell up to $500M in common shares in a new offering, according to an SEC filing.
  • Under the terms of the sale agreement, MicroStrategy (MSTR) may sell shares in amounts and at times to be determined by the company from time to time.
  • MSTR did not disclose what the new capital would be used for, though the move comes after it's bitcoin (BTC-USD) impairment loss soared to $1.09B in Q2 from $618.9M a year before.
  • At the start of September, MicroStrategy shares fall in wake of DC AG's suit against company's chairman.

