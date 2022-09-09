Hot Stocks: Crypto stocks surge; DOCU rallies on earnings; FIZZ, SWBI fall

A surge in technology and energy stocks propelled a substantial equity rally on Friday. Adding to a recovery that has marked most of the week, the Nasdaq led the advance, climbing by more than 2%.

Cryptocurrencies also surged, inspiring gains in stocks related to the asset class. Coinbase Global (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), HIVE Blockchain (HIVE), Marathon Digital (MARA) all showed notable gains.

Elsewhere, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) represented another standout gainer. Shares jumped following the release of strong financial figures.

Some stocks were left out of the broad-based rally. This list included National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), which dropped on disappointing results. Earnings news also weighed on Smith & Wesson (SWBI), which slumped to a 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

An upswing in assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) drove investors towards cryptocurrency-related stocks. This came amid an overall risk-on trade on Wall Street, lifting technology stocks and other more-speculative assets.

Bitcoin rose about 10% on the session, while Ethereum advanced around 4%.

Along with the general crypto upswing, Coinbase Global (COIN) also received help from an upgrade from Daiwa Securities, with analyst Carlton Lai saying the crypto exchange "should be a key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand" after Ethereum merges to a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work.

COIN jumped 11% on the session. Elsewhere in the sector, MicroStrategy (MSTR) soared 12%, while Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) both surged more than 10%. At the same time, Marathon Digital (MARA) climbed 7%.

Standout Gainer

DocuSign (DOCU) benefited from a Street-beating quarterly report, with shares soaring 11% as the company's results helped assuage long-standing fears about the one-time pandemic darling's post-COVID future.

The company said Q2 earnings edged past expectations, boosted by 22% revenue growth. Looking ahead, the provider of online document signing services issued solid guidance, predicting 2022 revenue of $2.47B to $2.482B. Analysts were looking for $2.47B.

DOCU finished Friday's action at $64.04, a rally of $6.09 on the session. The advance added to a recent tick higher, taking the stock further off a 52-week low of $53.25 reached early this week.

Overall, DOCU remains about 59% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Decliner

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) lost ground in the wake of its quarterly update, as customers turned away from its LaCroix brand of sparkling water to seek out cheaper alternatives. Shares dropped about 7% on the day.

The company's earnings and revenue missed projections in Q1. This came as the LaCroix brand "was impacted by the volume declines of the category and the apparent trading-down by consumers."

Meanwhile, FIZZ said its goal of creating long-term enterprise value is "being compromised by factors never before witnessed."

The earnings-inspired slide left FIZZ at $46.93 by the close of trading, a decline of $3.73.

FIZZ had reached a 52-week high of $64.67 in August, with a closing peak of $57.60. However, shares have fallen off lately, dropping 23% since its finish on Aug. 18.

Notable New Low

Weak quarterly results put pressure on gun maker Smith & Wesson (SWBI). The disappointing earnings sparked a 6% decline, sending the stock to a new 52-week low.

The company reported revenue that plunged 69% from a tough comparison with last year, as the company said results "reflected a return to a normal demand pattern." SWBI also noted "temporary headwinds from inventory corrections within the channel."

The firm's results missed projections on both the top and bottom lines. Hurt by the quarterly update, SWBI dropped 85 cents to close at $12.58.

During the session, SWBI recorded an intraday 52-week low of $12.47. Looking longer-term, the stock has fallen about 30% for 2022.

