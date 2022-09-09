InMed Pharma announces $6M private placement
Sep. 09, 2022 5:20 PM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), IN:CABy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharma (NASDAQ:INM) said it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with two healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of 691,245 of its shares at a purchase price of $8.68 per share, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The company has agreed to issue to the investors in the offering unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.38M common shares.
- The gross proceeds from the private placement is expected to be about $6M.
- The Company intends to use the net proceeds to continue pipeline development of its pharmaceutical drug candidates, advance manufacturing know-how of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, support intellectual property development and other commercial activities, and for general working capital purposes.
