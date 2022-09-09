Missfresh announces board and management changes

  • Missfresh Limited(NASDAQ:MF)  an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry has announced the following changes in the Company’s board composition and management team
  • Mr. Hansong Zhu resigned from  all  his positions from the company
  • The nominating and corporate governance committee and the board of directors of the Company have appointed Dr. Jia He as the chairperson of the audit committee of the Company and Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang as the chairperson of the compensation committee of the Company in succession to Mr. Hansong Zhu.
