Musk argues Twitter's Zatko payment is additional reason to cancel $44B deal
Sep. 09, 2022 5:56 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- A new Friday-night amended ownership filing from Elon Musk has updated his reasoning for a separate basis for terminating his $44B deal to acquire Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
- Twitter stock (TWTR) is down 0.8% after hours.
- Musk was recently granted the right to amend his counterclaim against Twitter (TWTR) as he squares off with the company over the deal, and he filed that amendment with the Delaware Court of Chancery Friday, but under seal. That means it won't be publicly available to peruse until next week.
- In the new ownership filing, though, he reports a 9.6% stake in Twitter and attaches a letter his attorneys sent to the company Friday detailing the "additional notice of termination of the agreement."
- On July 8, Musk's attorneys say, he terminated the merger agreement on certain bases.
- "Although the Merger Agreement was properly terminated on that date, on August 29, 2022 the Musk Parties sent a separate letter informing Twitter of additional facts that would independently justify termination of that Agreement," Musk's team says.
- "In the time that has elapsed since that letter was sent, additional facts have come to light that reveal that Twitter has further breached its obligations under the Merger Agreement," Musk's team said.
- The merger agreement contains a covenant that Twitter would not grant severance/termination benefits or payments outside the ordinary course of business, Musk's attorneys said.
- But: "On June 28, 2022, Twitter entered into a separation agreement with Peiter Zatko under which Twitter made severance payments to Zatko and his counsel totaling $7.75 million. Twitter did not seek Defendants’ consent under Section 6.1(e) before making this payment nor was this payment disclosed to Defendants."
- That's a violation of the merger agreement that cannot be cured, Musk's team argues.
- The issue may turn on the question of what the "ordinary course of business" is. Zatko's settlement concerned lost compensation, a result of months of mediation over that matter.
Comments (15)