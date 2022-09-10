Argentine lenders take the lead in week's financial winners, while Chinese fintechs dip
- This week's five biggest winners in financial stocks (with market cap of over $2B) were led by two Argentine regional banks, while two Chinese fintechs took a hit.
- The best-performing financial stock featured Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), climbing 16% in the week ended September 9, as the Argentine peso rose 1.6% against the U.S. dollar at the time;
- Similarly, Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) +14.8% jumped;
- Investment firm StepStone (NASDAQ:STEP) +12.8% took the third slot;
- Alternative asset manager TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) gained 12%; and
- Pet insurance provider Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) +10.4% increased after it acquired Smart Paws for an undisclosed amount.
- On the bearish front, regional lender BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) fell 7.3%;
- Lufax (NYSE:LU), a Chinese-based operator of a technology-powered personal financial services platform, slid -5.5%;
- Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU), another Chinese fintech, drifted down 5.3%;
- Property and casualty insurer Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) -3.8% slipped; and
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) edged down 3.4% amid a recent best idea short call at Hedgeye.
