Eve soars to top industrial gainer, while earnings drag down Korn

For the week ending Sept. 9, Flying taxi maker Eve rose to take the top spot, while earnings played spoilsport for Korn Ferry. Meanwhile the S&P 500 snapped out of a three week losing streak (+2.57%) with all 11 sectors being in the green. YTD, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is -14.39%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) also broke its three-week losing run (+2.40%). YTD, XLI is -9.94%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +16% each this week. However, YTD, only two out of these five stocks are in the green.

Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) +20.28%. The electric flying taxi maker's stock shot up the most on Sept. 8 (+19.97%) after United Airlines announced a $15M investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft, plus option to buy more.

Eve was the top industrial gainer (in this segment) after nearly two months. YTD, Eve, which is backed by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, has declined -24.26%. The SA Quant Rating on the shares is a Strong Sell, which which takes into account factors such as Valuation and Profitability, among others things. The rating is in contrast to to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 2 out of 4 analysts tag the stock as a Strong Buy.

AeroVironment (AVAV) +19.90%. The Arlington, Va.-based drone maker flew back in to the gainers' list from the decliners' lot it found itself in last week. The stock rose the most on Sept. 8 (+14.89%) day following its quarterly results. The company's FQ1 revenue beat consensus and the FY23 earnings outlook has come in-line with analyst estimates.

AeroVironment was among the top five gainers three weeks ago as well, and was among the best five performing industrial stocks (in this segment) in H1 (+32.90%). YTD, AVAV has gained +61.33%, the most among this week's top five gainers. The SA Quant Rating on the AVAV is Hold, with Valuation carrying a factor grade of F and Growth with a factor grade of D. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs, tagging AVAV as Buy, wherein 2 out of 6 analysts see it as a Strong Buy.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the top five gainers and SP500:

ZipRecruiter (ZIP) +19.36%. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company's stock rose throughout the week. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Profitability having a factor grade of B+ and Growth with an A- score. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating, wherein 3 out of 6 analysts see it as Strong Buy. YTD, the stock has shed -20.89%.

Xometry (XMTR) +17.35%. Last week's top gainer managed to keep a place in this week's top five. YTD, the Derwood, Md.-based company's stock has gained +13.87% and is the only besides AVAV, which is in the green among this week's top 5 gainers. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on XMTR is Buy, wherein 3 out of 8 analysts tag the stock as a Strong Buy. The rating is in contrast to the SA Quant Rating of Hold, with Growth possessing a score of A+, while Valuation with a factor grade of F.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT) +16.36%. The Ohio-based company, which provides equipment/services to data centers, saw its stock rise the most on Sept. 9 (+9.32%). Earlier in the week, Vertiv expanded its go-to-market relationship with Ingram Micro to cover Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. However, YTD, VRT has fallen -46.46% and it was the worst performing industrial stock (in this segment) in H1 (-67.12%). The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, which differs with the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all lost more than -3% each. YTD, all these five stocks are in the red.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) -13.90%. The Los Angeles-based provider of consulting services saw its stock slump on Sept. 7 (-11.61%) following its quarterly results. Korn's FQ1 non-GAAP EPS missed estimates and the company warned of risk from inflation, rising interest rates and escalating geo-political tensions. YTD, the stock has shed -31.28%, but the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy, wherein 4 out of 5 analysts see it as a Strong Buy. The SA Quant Rating differs with a Hold rating, with Growth having an C- score and Valuation with a factor grade of B.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) -8.58%. The Israeli shipping company was among the top five decliners for the second week in a row after being the worst performer last week. YTD, the stock has fallen -45.53%, the most among this week's top five losers. Zim was also among the worst five decliners in June. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with Profitability having a factor grade of A+ and Growth with a score of F. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating agrees with Hold rating of its own, wherein 5 out of 7 analysts see it as Hold.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) -5.36%. The Wilmington, Ohio-based company has an average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy, wherein 5 out of 5 analysts see the stock as such. The SA Quant Rating concurs with a Strong Buy rating of its own, with Growth and Momentum both having a factor grade of C. YTD, the shares have shed -3.81%.

Saia (SAIA) -3.67%. The Johns Creek, Ga.-based trucking/transportation company provided its Q3 less-than-truckload (LTL) data which wherein July final LTL shipments per workday declined 1.1%. The SA Quant Rating and the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concur, with a Hold rating of their own on the stock. YTD, SAIA has declined -39.98%.

Seaboard (SEB) -3.36%. The Merriam, Kan.-based agribusiness and transportation company has seen its stock dipped -4.22%, YTD.