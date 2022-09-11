American Water Works upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on Friday was upgraded to a Neutral rating from Underweight at JPMorgan Chase on its valuation and regulatory outlook. The bank raised its price target for the utility company to $165 a share from $162.

“Near-term regulatory concerns are easing, in our view, given recent rate case execution and amid a backdrop of elevated commodity prices flowing through electric and gas bills that leaves water in a differentiated customer rate position over the next twelve months,” JPMorgan said in a research note.

American Water Works this year has declined 16% to $154.90, compared with a 15% slide for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500) through the market close on Sept. 9.

