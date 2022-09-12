Asia-Pacific markets rose on improved risk sentiment

Japan +1.07%. Japan travel stocks jump on reports of dropping group travel rule, local media said that the government is planning to resume individual travel, dropping its entry requirement of group tour bookings.

China Market Holiday.

Hong Kong Market Holiday.

Australia +1.13%

India +0.70%.

Heads up for an Australian market holiday announced - Thursday 22 September 2022.

Mainland China, Hong Kong and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday.

Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Brent crude dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%.

Gold prices edged lower on Monday, with cautious investors’ focus being on a key U.S. inflation reading as it could influence the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,712.69 per ounce, as of 0341 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,723.20.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $18.83 per ounce, after touching a more than two-week high earlier.

Platinum dropped 0.8% to $873.68 and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,159.31.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 -0.02%; Nasdaq -0.04%.