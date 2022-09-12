AIkido Pharma's subsidiary agrees to buy broker-dealer firm

Sep. 12, 2022

  • Dominari Financial, the financial services subsidiary of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) agrees to acquire a broker-dealer firm.
  • It is Dominari's first acquisition since launching in June.
  • Dominari Financial was formed with the intention of acquiring revenue generating assets in the fintech and financial services industry.
  • The move will accelerate growth strategy.
  • Kyle Wool, AIkido board member, acted as matchmaker on the deal and will continue to advise Mr. Aldavero on the purchase.
  • The move will allow Dominari Financial to provide banking and lending services through a collaborative pact with a third-party institution, delivering the full balance sheet to UHNW investors, corporations, and institutional clients once the deal officially closes.

