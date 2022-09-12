AIkido Pharma's subsidiary agrees to buy broker-dealer firm
Sep. 12, 2022 2:12 AM ETAIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dominari Financial, the financial services subsidiary of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) agrees to acquire a broker-dealer firm.
- It is Dominari's first acquisition since launching in June.
- Dominari Financial was formed with the intention of acquiring revenue generating assets in the fintech and financial services industry.
- The move will accelerate growth strategy.
- Kyle Wool, AIkido board member, acted as matchmaker on the deal and will continue to advise Mr. Aldavero on the purchase.
- The move will allow Dominari Financial to provide banking and lending services through a collaborative pact with a third-party institution, delivering the full balance sheet to UHNW investors, corporations, and institutional clients once the deal officially closes.
