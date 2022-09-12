Statera Biopharma updates on Nasdaq Listing Status

Sep. 12, 2022 2:32 AM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) provided an update on its request for a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel caused by delayed filing of its form 10-Q for the June quarter with the U.S. SEC in a timely manner.
  • STAB had previously said that it had got non-compliance notices from Nasdaq regarding its inability to file its form 10-K for fiscal year 2021 and form 10-Q for the March quarter.
  • The company timely requested a hearing and will request a further stay of any delisting action by Nasdaq pending the hearing, which is scheduled for October 6, 2022, and expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
  • Last month, Statera Biopharma gets anticipated notice of additional filing delinquency from Nasdaq.
  • Shares are up 6.44% after-hours.

Comments

