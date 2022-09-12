Skanska secures $63M additional contract to expand hospital in Portland
Sep. 12, 2022 3:33 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) inks a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA for early site and foundation work and long lead equipment procurement.
- The contract amendment is worth USD 63M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.
- Construction is underway and completion for work under the amendment is scheduled for the end of June 2023.
- Work on the OHSU Hospital Expansion Project commenced in April 2022, and substantial completion is scheduled for 2026.
Comments