Skanska secures $63M additional contract to expand hospital in Portland

Sep. 12, 2022 3:33 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) inks a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA for early site and foundation work and long lead equipment procurement.
  • The contract amendment is worth USD 63M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.
  • Construction is underway and completion for work under the amendment is scheduled for the end of June 2023.
  • Work on the OHSU Hospital Expansion Project commenced in April 2022, and substantial completion is scheduled for 2026.

