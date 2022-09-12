JPMorgan acquires payments fintech Renovite
Sep. 12, 2022 4:05 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), JPMJL, JPMLPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has agreed to acquire California- based payments startup called Renovite to will speed up its ability to roll out new offerings to merchants.
- Renovite also has a presence in India and the United Kingdom and has supplied services to J.P. Morgan since 2021.
- The financial terms of the deal are undisclosed.
- The move to bolster the firm’s payments modernization strategy and support its journey to the cloud.
- Pursuant to the deal, Renovite will become part of J.P. Morgan Payments, which combines corporate treasury services, trade finance, card and merchant services capabilities at the firm, delivering an integrated payments experience to clients across the economy.
- The deal is the latest in a string of recent fintech deals made under CEO Jamie Dimon. The bank has acquired at least five fintech startups since late 2020. Take a look at JPM's recent M&A deals.
