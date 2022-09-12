Elbit Systems' subsidiary secures $49M ID/IQ contract to supply mortar systems for the U.S. army
Sep. 12, 2022 4:14 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On heels of the successful completion of previous similar contract awarded to the company in 2016, Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) notifies that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC has secured an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity ((ID/IQ)) contract with a maximum potential value of up to ~$49M to provide 120mm mortar systems for the U.S. Army.
- The contract will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas over a period of five years.
- An initial delivery order of ~$10M has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.
Comments