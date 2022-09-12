Elbit Systems' subsidiary secures $49M ID/IQ contract to supply mortar systems for the U.S. army

Sep. 12, 2022 4:14 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Soldier in the office

AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

  • On heels of the successful completion of previous similar contract awarded to the company in 2016, Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) notifies that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC has secured an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity ((ID/IQ)) contract with a maximum potential value of up to ~$49M to provide 120mm mortar systems for the U.S. Army.
  • The contract will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas over a period of five years.
  • An initial delivery order of ~$10M has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.