London +1.10% .

Germany +1.30% .

France +0.96% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.6% higher in early trade, with autos adding to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Health care stocks fell.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 September CHF 753.4 bn vs 752.8 bn prior.

UK July monthly GDP +0.2% vs +0.4% m/m expected (prior -0.6%).

Global markets are gearing up for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, with the August data set to be released Tuesday.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.30%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.69%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.09%.