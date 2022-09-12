Novartis Cosentyx helps improve painful skin disorder in 2 phase 3 trials

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said on Sept. 10 that its medicine Cosentyx showed superior efficacy, compared to placebo, with statistically significant improvement in symptoms of a skin disease in two phase 3 studies.

The Swiss pharma giant evaluated Cosentyx (secukinumab) in two phase 3 trials called SUNSHINE and SUNRISE in adults with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) — a painful, long-term skin condition which causes abscess (pus) and scarring on the skin.

The trials evaluated two Cosentyx dose regimens across 16-week (vs placebo) and 52-week treatment periods. The clinical response was defined as at least a 50% decrease in pus and inflammatory nodule count with no increase in the number of abscesses and/or draining tunnels.

The company said data showed a significantly higher proportion of patients achieved clinical response when treated with Cosentyx 300 mg, dosed every two weeks (after standard weekly loading doses), compared with placebo at week 16 in both the SUNSHINE (45.0% vs 33.7%) and SUNRISE trials (42.3% vs 31.2%), respectively.

Cosentyx 300 mg dosed every four weeks, after standard weekly loading doses, was superior to placebo in achieving in the clinical response in the SUNRISE study (46.1% vs 31.2%) but could not show statistical significance in the SUNSHINE study (41.8% vs 33.7%).

The safety profile was consistent with that of Cosentyx in existing indications, and no new safety signals were seen, the company said in a Sept. 10 press release.

Novartis added that these data have been submitted to regulatory authorities in Europe and will be filed to the agencies in the the U.S. this year.

Cosentyx is already approved to treat certain types of psoriasis and arthritis.