The International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, has voted to create a new Merchant Category Code (MCC) for gun stores to use when processing payment card transactions, similar to the ones used for hair salons, bicycle shops and restaurants. The move is set to ignite a political storm over fears of consumer privacy and that the codes could unfairly hinder firearm purchases. Prior to the decision, gun stores sales were classified under a general merchandise or sporting goods category.

Backdrop: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL), which refers to itself as America's socially responsible bank, kickstarted the recent campaign by making an application for the ISO code this past spring. An earlier attempt was rejected, but this time around, the lender argued that it was necessary to identify credit risk. The push also received support from Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Democratic lawmakers, as well as NYC Mayor Eric Adams and the California's teachers' pension fund.

"We all have to do our part to stop gun violence," Amalgamated Bank CEO Priscilla Sims Brown said in a statement. "The new code will allow us to fully comply with our duty to report suspicious activity and illegal gun sales to authorities without blocking or impeding legal gun sales." Credit card giants Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are all adding the new merchant category for firearms and ammunition retailers, though big-box stores that sell rifles and handguns will have different MCCs.

Thought bubble: Gun safety activists say the move will help law enforcement officials flag suspicious purchases, while others feel the role of reducing gun violence should be left up to Congress. There are further risks in having payment networks serve as a moral authority for choosing which goods or services will be tagged with a specific code, or how and if the MCC will be shared with law enforcement. While MCCs now exist for nearly every kind of sale, the latest addition could lead to the creation of more ISO codes that could be used to track other politically-charged businesses like abortion providers.

