UK economy grows by 0.2% in July more slowly than expected amid cost of living crisis
Sep. 12, 2022 4:57 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The British economy expanded 0.2% in July from June 2022, rebounding from a 0.6% fall in the previous month, but below market forecasts of a 0.4% rise.
- Services (0.4%) was the main driver of the expansion, namely information and communication (1.5%).
- On the other hand, production fell 0.3%, with electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sinking 3.4%, namely electric power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacture of gas.
- The British economy is now 1.1% above its pre-coronavirus level in February of 2020. Considering the three months to July, the economy stalled.
