UK economy grows by 0.2% in July more slowly than expected amid cost of living crisis

Sep. 12, 2022 4:57 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The British economy expanded 0.2% in July from June 2022, rebounding from a 0.6% fall in the previous month, but below market forecasts of a 0.4% rise.
  • Services (0.4%) was the main driver of the expansion, namely information and communication (1.5%).
  • On the other hand, production fell 0.3%, with electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sinking 3.4%, namely electric power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacture of gas.
  • The British economy is now 1.1% above its pre-coronavirus level in February of 2020. Considering the three months to July, the economy stalled.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.