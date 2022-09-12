J&J reaches A$300M settlement in pelvic mesh implant class lawsuits in Australia
Sep. 12, 2022 5:05 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reached a A$300M settlement in two class action lawsuits brought by Shine Lawyers against the company for selling allegedly defective pelvic mesh implants to women in Australia, the law firm noted.
- The first class action suit was filed in the Australia's Federal Court in 2012, and the trial went on for seven months between July 2017 and February 2018, 9News reported.
- The settlement, which is believed to be the largest in a product liability class action suit in Australian history, is subject to approval by the Federal Court.
- The settlement involves more than 11,000 claimants, J&J and its unit Ethicon and centered around allegations that the women endured pain, urinary problems, bleeding, and other serious injuries from the implants, Reuters reported.
- In November 2021, the High Court of Australia had dismissed J&J's application for special leave to appeal, according to the law firm.
