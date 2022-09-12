J&J reaches A$300M settlement in pelvic mesh implant class lawsuits in Australia

Sep. 12, 2022 5:05 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Australian Law And Justice Concept

NiroDesign/iStock via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reached a A$300M settlement in two class action lawsuits brought by Shine Lawyers against the company for selling allegedly defective pelvic mesh implants to women in Australia, the law firm noted.
  • The first class action suit was filed in the Australia's Federal Court in 2012, and the trial went on for seven months between July 2017 and February 2018, 9News reported.
  • The settlement, which is believed to be the largest in a product liability class action suit in Australian history, is subject to approval by the Federal Court.
  • The settlement involves more than 11,000 claimants, J&J and its unit Ethicon and centered around allegations that the women endured pain, urinary problems, bleeding, and other serious injuries from the implants, Reuters reported.
  • In November 2021, the High Court of Australia had dismissed J&J's application for special leave to appeal, according to the law firm.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.