Amgen Lumakras/Vectibix combo shows promise in phase 1 trial in colorectal cancer

Sep. 12, 2022 5:53 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) said Lumakras in combination with its other drug Vectibix showed encouraging efficacy and safety in certain patients with colorectal cancer in a phase 1b study called CodeBreaK 101.
  • In total, 40 patients with heavily pre-treated (median of two prior lines of therapy) KRAS G12C-mutated chemo-refractory (resistant) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) were enrolled in the dose expansion group receiving Lumakras (sotorasib) and Vectibix combo, the company said in a Sept. 12 press release.
  • Amgen said Overall, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 30% in patients with chemo-refractory mCRC.
  • Disease control was seen in 37 patients with a median progression free survival (PFS - length of time during/after therapy that a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) of 5.7 months.
  • Tumor shrinkage of any magnitude was seen in 88% of the patients, the company added.
  • Amgen noted that Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) reported with the combination were consistent with known safety profiles of the individual drugs.
  • In August it was reported that Lumakras led to a higher incidence of severe liver side effects in combination with immunotherapies, as per data from a phase 1 trial.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.