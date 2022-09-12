Amgen Lumakras/Vectibix combo shows promise in phase 1 trial in colorectal cancer
Sep. 12, 2022 5:53 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) said Lumakras in combination with its other drug Vectibix showed encouraging efficacy and safety in certain patients with colorectal cancer in a phase 1b study called CodeBreaK 101.
- In total, 40 patients with heavily pre-treated (median of two prior lines of therapy) KRAS G12C-mutated chemo-refractory (resistant) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) were enrolled in the dose expansion group receiving Lumakras (sotorasib) and Vectibix combo, the company said in a Sept. 12 press release.
- Amgen said Overall, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 30% in patients with chemo-refractory mCRC.
- Disease control was seen in 37 patients with a median progression free survival (PFS - length of time during/after therapy that a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) of 5.7 months.
- Tumor shrinkage of any magnitude was seen in 88% of the patients, the company added.
- Amgen noted that Treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) reported with the combination were consistent with known safety profiles of the individual drugs.
- In August it was reported that Lumakras led to a higher incidence of severe liver side effects in combination with immunotherapies, as per data from a phase 1 trial.
Comments