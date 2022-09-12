Ideanomics, GEP partner on all-electric street sweepers
Sep. 12, 2022
- Ideanomics' (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary US Hybrid has announced a deal to provide Global Environmental Products (GEP) with its proprietary electric and hybrid electric propulsion kits for use in the construction of 62 zero-emission street sweepers.
- The deal builds upon a decades-long strategic partnership between Ideanomics and GEP. In 2009, GEP partnered with US Hybrid to launch the first hybrid electric street sweepers in New York City and has since provided additional units to customers in Japan.
- The zero-emission street sweepers will be provided to New York City, California, the City of Helena, Montana, and Washington D.C. Specifically, 17 sweepers will go to California's Department of Transportation.
- In addition, the company has signed a letter of intent to supply 30 plug-in hybrid electric street sweepers and seven all-electric street sweepers to New York City. Additional orders for the sweepers include two for the City of South San Francisco, three for Washington D.C., and two for the City of Helena, Montana.
- IDEX shares have gained 3% pre-market
