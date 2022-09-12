Nissan's Saint Petersberg plant suspension extended until Dec
Sep. 12, 2022 6:19 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF), NSANYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY) announced on Monday plans to extend suspension of the Saint Petersberg assembly plant in Russia for three months until late Dec 2022.
- A company spokesperson said, "Production is suspended at St Petersburg until the end of December and employees have been informed. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will take actions as needed."
- The plant has remained idled since March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It was originally set to resume in late September.
- According to a report by the Nikkei daily paper, the plant suspension was extended due to continued difficulties in obtaining parts from Europe and Japan.
