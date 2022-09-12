KBR secures $38M automated fuel handling equipment maintenance contract for Defense Logistics Agency
Sep. 12, 2022 6:20 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
KBR (NYSE:KBR) receives a $38M contract for 5 years by Defense Logistics Agency to provide maintenance support and sustainment of Automated Fuel Handling Equipment sites worldwide.
- Per the contract, the company will provide maintenance and sustainment support and data analytics to ensure continuity of operations at 23 AFHE sites worldwide.
- Services include preventative and corrective maintenance, site support, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition maintenance support documentation and equipment, and material site support capability for DLA's Automated Fuel Systems.
- "KBR leverages its expertise in Industrial Control Systems to offer more advanced productivity solutions for government and commercial customers. This work supports DLA's efforts to reduce waste, improve productivity and prevent environmental pollution, in addition to aligning with our corporate sustainability goals and commitment to Zero Harm." said KBR's Government Solutions U.S. President Byron Bright.
Comments