The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sept. 9 approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

The company said Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants.

The approval was backed by data from phase 3 trials called POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2.

In a separate Sept. 10 release, Bristol Myers reported two-year data from the POETYK PSO long-term extension (LTE) trial showing clinical efficacy was maintained with continuous Sotyktu treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Out of the 262 patients receiving Sotyktu in the analysis, 171 had achieved Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75 (a 75% reduction in the disease area and severity) at week 16 of the POETYK PSO-1 trial, and among these patients, efficacy was maintained for up to 112 weeks, including response rates for PASI 75 (week 16 - 100%; Week 52 - 90.1%; week 112 - 91.0%). PASI 90 (week 16 - 62.6%; week 52 - 64.9%; week 112 - 63.0%), according to the company.

Static Physicians Global Assessment (sPGA - estimate of a patient's overall severity of disease) 0/1 (week 16 - 84.2%; week 52 - 73.7%; week 112 - 73.5%).

"These two-year follow-up data demonstrate the durable efficacy offered by Sotyktu and its potential to provide long-term, clinically relevant improvement for individuals with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Jonathan Sadeh, senior vice president of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers.

