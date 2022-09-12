Members of the United Auto Workers union began a strike over conditions at Stellantis' (NYSE:STLA) Kokomo plant in Indiana.

“Stellantis claims it has no money to meet the basic needs of UAW Local 1166 members while, at the same time, it is making record profits and investing billions in a new battery plant across the street,” UAW Vice President and Director of the Stellantis Department Cindy Estrada said in a statement. “This strike represents UAW Local 1166 members telling Stellantis enough is enough.”

UAW President Ray Curry added that the plant's health and safety standards are not up to par, with workers feeling uncomfortable with the overall conditions of the plant. The union demanded that management repair, replace and maintain HVAC systems, provide clean uniforms, and fix unspecified work rules. The statement added that many of these upgrades were promised by Stellantis (STLA) in years past, but have not been delivered.

Stellantis (STLA) shares gained 2.76% in premarket hours on light volume.

