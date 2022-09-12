Sailfish Royalty appoints Paolo Lostritto as CEO and Director
Sep. 12, 2022 6:44 AM ETSailfish Royalty Corp. (SROYF), FISH:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) has appointed Paolo Lostritto as CEO and Director of the company to succeed Cesar Gonzalez, who has stepped down from his role as CEO and Director of the company to focus on his role as Executive Chairman of Bonterra Resources Inc.
- Mr. Gonzalez will continue to assist and provide strategic advice to the Company as a consultant.
- Mr. Lostritto joined Sailfish in March 2021 as Vice President of Corporate Development.
- Mr. Lostritto is currently serving as the Chairman of Signature Resources Ltd., which is focused on high grade gold exploration in Ontario.
Comments