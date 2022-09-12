Clovis stock rises 15% as Rubraca shows survival benefit as maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer in trial
Sep. 12, 2022 6:48 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said Rubraca as initial maintenance therapy improved progression-free survival (PFS), compared to placebo across disease risk subgroups in patients with ovarian cancer.
- The company presented data from a subgroup analysis of a monotherapy comparison in the phase 3 trial called ATHENA at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris.
- ATHENA-MONO enrolled 538 women with high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
- Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed PFS (length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) benefit regardless of surgical outcome, whether there was complete resection during cytoreductive surgery or not, the company said in a Sept. 11 press release.
- In addition, patients treated with Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit among all subgroups when evaluated against response per RECIST v1.1 at any time during first-line chemotherapy.
- Clovis noted that in other subgroups based on baseline clinical characteristics, including FIGO stage, timing of surgery, and CA-125 levels, also showed that patients treated with Rubraca experienced a PFS benefit compared to those treated with placebo.
- CLVS +14.78% to $1.32 premarket Sept. 12
