Clovis stock rises 15% as Rubraca shows survival benefit as maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer in trial

Sep. 12, 2022 6:48 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said Rubraca as initial maintenance therapy improved progression-free survival (PFS), compared to placebo across disease risk subgroups in patients with ovarian cancer.
  • The company presented data from a subgroup analysis of a monotherapy comparison in the phase 3 trial called ATHENA at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris.
  • ATHENA-MONO enrolled 538 women with high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.
  • Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed PFS (length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) benefit regardless of surgical outcome, whether there was complete resection during cytoreductive surgery or not, the company said in a Sept. 11 press release.
  • In addition, patients treated with Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit among all subgroups when evaluated against response per RECIST v1.1 at any time during first-line chemotherapy.
  • Clovis noted that in other subgroups based on baseline clinical characteristics, including FIGO stage, timing of surgery, and CA-125 levels, also showed that patients treated with Rubraca experienced a PFS benefit compared to those treated with placebo.
  • CLVS +14.78% to $1.32 premarket Sept. 12

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.